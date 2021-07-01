Chamber Presents Scholarships

On Wednesday, June 16, the Benevolence Fund of the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce made a scholarship presentation.

The Academy of Finance at New Hyde Park Memorial High School held its graduation dinner ceremony on at the Stewart Manor Country Club. Receiving the student awards are Emily Locker, attending Long Island University-C.W. Post campus, and Ashley Predvil, attending the University of Albany. Presenting the awards were chamber past presidents Peter Caputo and Richard DeMartino, as well as current President Cheryl Fajardo.

—Submitted by the Greater Chamber of NHP