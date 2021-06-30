MTA Announces Opening Of New Elevators At Floral Park LIRR Station

MTA Construction and Development recently announced the addition of new elevators at the Floral Park Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station. The three elevators, one for each platform, provide access from the street level to the platform level and make the station fully accessible to all in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The enhancements were a part of the LIRR Expansion project.

These improvements were developed based on community feedback received as part of a comprehensive environmental review and public involvement process for the LIRR Expansion Project in 2017.

The three new elevators at the Floral Park station cost $10 million, which is comparatively less expensive than similar projects in the subway system where utilities and stairs must be moved and in some cases, entire mezzanines must be expanded and reconfigured. This value was achieved by following the design-build project delivery system, where projects are bundled to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

“This project continues to be a model for how the MTA can deliver infrastructure projects better, faster and cheaper,” Janno Lieber, President of MTA Construction and Development, said. “We’re especially proud of the enhancements being made despite the pandemic, which shows the MTA’s continued dedication to accessibility.”

President of the MTA LIRR Phil Eng added, “Providing safe, reliable and equitable service for all is paramount. I’m proud of how the LIRR workforce has continued to work side by side with 3TC throughout this pandemic delivering on our commitment to make Floral Park Station accessible with these new elevators. Our customers and the communities that we serve deserve a world class system and this brings us one step closer. The LIRR Expansion project has already completed major infrastructure improvements that have resulted in better service for our riders and we’re excited for all that’s still to come.”

One Floral Park resident Nadia Holubnyczyj, who advocated strongly for the addition of the elevators at the Floral Park station said the completion of this project represents what can be achieved when advocates, local elected officials, state governments and agencies work together.

“In Floral Park, 25 percent of our population will now have access to the train station that is in the center of our wonderful village for easier access to employment, health care, education and community life,” she said. “But the elevators are a benefit to every single person who uses the train station. It makes me smile to know that my advocacy has made life easier for so many in Floral Park.”

As part of her advocacy work, Holubnyczyj spoke at all of the public hearings, connected with local elected state officials including Senator Anna Kaplan and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages and also had conversations with Eng and his staff.

“There was a wonderful, ongoing conversation about the need for the elevators that I found to be positive and I am grateful to everyone involved,” she added.

Village of Floral Park Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald said that the village is pleased to see this improvement to the Floral Park station come to completion.

“We would also like to thank the LIRR in listening to the village board and our residents’ requests during the EIS process in having this important addition included in the main line expansion project,” he added. “Improving access to public transportation is important and we look forward to continuing to work with the MTA towards enhancing the level of service offered at the station.”