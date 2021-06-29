Town Unveils Newly Repaved Parking Lot

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth, the town board, and the town’s Department of Public Works joined together to unveil the newly repaved and restriped parking lot at Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park. The project was part of the Town’s 2021 Capital Plan for Parks infrastructure and enhancement.

“We are excited to kick off the summer season with a freshly paved and painted parking lot for our residents,” Supervisor Bosworth said. “Clinton G. Martin Park is the home to many wonderful town events, and we hope to see you there soon.”

The parking lot project’s scope encompassed milling, resurfacing, restriping, and drainage improvements, along with the removal of certain cement islands to improve accessibility. Prior to the parking lot rehabilitation project, the town made other significant renovations at CGM, including lighting improvements.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead