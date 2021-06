Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a homicide that was discovered and reported to the Floral Park Police Department on June 13 at 1:10 p.m. in Floral Park.

According to detectives, 28-year-old Destinee Lavender, who was from Elmont, was found deceased at the Floral Park Motel at 30 Jericho Tpke. Defendant Ruth Toussaint, 34, also of Elmont was arrested. Toussaint is charged with second-degree murder. She was arraigned on June 16 in Mineola.

—Submitted by the NCPD