Chamber Holds In-Person Meeting

It was a beautiful evening for the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber’s first in-person meeting on Thursday, May 21, since the lockdown restrictions of 2020. Everyone had a great time on the rooftop deck of the Plattdeutsche Park Restaurant and Biergarten in Franklin Square, one of our newest members. Old and new members alike had a wonderful time. Thank you again to the staff at the Plattdeutsche for the beautiful atmosphere and outstanding food and service. Thanks to Ed Stone Photography for the amazing pictures, and kudos to all who attended.

—Submitted by Mark Laytin, Marketing Committee Co-Chair of the NHP Greater Chamber of Commerce