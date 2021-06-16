New Hyde Park Memorial Hosts Fundraisers For Dr. Tripodi Scholarship

New Hyde Park Memorial High School’s Special Education Department recently held an Italian Ice Fundraiser and a “Red, White and Blue” Day to raise money for the Dr. Tripodi Scholarship fund.

Dr. Victoria Tripodi, who was the director of special education in the Sewanhaka Central High School District for 12 years, supervised and facilitated the district programs for all students in special education. She passed away from cancer in 2015. The scholarship in her name is awarded to a senior with a disability.

During the fundraiser, students and staff in the Activities for Daily Living Program, Career Development Program and Developmental Learning Center assisted in distributing the Italian ices. Prizes for the “most patriotic” attire were awarded to staff members Alice Tiwari, Sheena Kurian and Dina Seeto, as well as runner ups Marjorie Lyn and Dina Nicastro.

The events raised $850 for the Dr. Tripodi Scholarship.

—Submitted by Sewanhaka Central High School District