Marvelous Mathematicians Represent Herricks In Competitions

Herricks students have excelled in mathematics this spring, evident in the numerous awards that they recently earned. Herricks High School is proud to announce that all of its Math Research entrants in the Nassau County Association of Mathematics Supervisors’ Al Kalfus Long Island Math Fair were met with medals, and several Herricks Middle School students were recognized in various competitions.

Congratulations to the Long Island Math Fair winners, who prepared and entered the contest under the guidance of Math Research Teachers Lindsey Quenqua and Patricia McGibney. Gold Medalists are Connie Huang, Vishnitha Karunakar, Chloe Lin, Ryan Lo, Rushil Saini, Tanush Soni, Genesis Kang, Wafiq Khondkar, Pranati Patnam, Christopher Zovko and Arpitha Vinod. Prisha Agarwal, Preston Chan, Namit Kapoor, Aadithyaa Balasubramanian, Marcus Gamboa, Justin Koe and Haritha Lakshmanan received Silver Medals, and Bronze Medals were presented to Melina Apostolatos, Ananya Chaubal and Arfan Rasheed.

At Herricks Middle School, Adithya Patnam earned the Noetic Learning Contest – National Honor Roll distinction and Aarthi Palanappian is a MathCounts Nassau County Finalist. Connor Huang and Ella Wu both earned silver awards in Math Olympiad, and Connor additionally attained the Highest Individual Score.

—Submitted by Herricks Public Schools