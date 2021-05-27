Sewanhaka Robotics Club Wins Awards At Regional Championship

The Sewanhaka Central High School District Robotics Club competed in and won various awards at the Long Island FIRST Tech Challenge Championship.

FIRST Robotics events are organized by the School-Business Partnerships of Long Island, Inc. and provide opportunities for students to learn and to think like engineers. Students design, build, code and operate robots to compete in a new game each year. This year’s game, ULTIMATE GOAL presented by Qualcomm®, required students to build a robot to pick up foam rings from the floor and launch them into one of three different goals positioned on one side of a 12-foot by 8-foot field.

The regional championship was held remotely this year. Students worked to develop their robot and run their remote matches from April 19-24. Scores from their matches were submitted by Saturday afternoon. Additionally, on April 24, the students delivered a five-minute presentation to a panel of judges and responded to two separate Q&A sessions. On April 26, the Sewanhaka team was virtually recognized with the following awards: First Place Control Award, Second Place Inspire Award, Second Place Performance Award, Second Place Compass Award, Third Place Connect Award and Third Place Promote Award.

Overall, the Sewanhaka team finished second out of 20 competitors from across Long Island. The team would have advanced to the World Championships in Detroit, MI, if it had not been canceled this year due to the pandemic.

Students in the club represent all five high schools in the district.

—Submitted by the Sewanhaka Central High School District