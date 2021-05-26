Town Partners With Local Chambers For ‘Shopopoly’ To Support Downtown Retailers

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board are proud to be partnering with the Mineola Chamber of Commerce, New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, Westbury Carle Place Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce of the Willistons to unveil Shopopoly, a game designed to further assist local businesses and to encourage shopping local.

“It has been an extremely challenging year for our downtown retail and restaurant businesses. Now more than ever, they need our support,” Supervisor Judi Bosworth said. “The town is so pleased to be partnering with our local chambers to make your next shopping trip even more exciting. Shopopoly offers participants an opportunity to win prizes when shopping at small businesses in our downtowns. We hope residents will take part in this program and continue to shop local.”

To be eligible for prizes, participants must collect receipts from different retailers from May 14 through June 30 and send the receipts along with their completed game board form to info@nhpchamber.org or joelh54@gmail.com by July 7 to be eligible in the prize drawing. The grand prize winner will receive a big screen TV. There will be an additional 20 runner up prizes which include gift certificates to local restaurants and shops.

Participants can pick up game boards at local participating retailers. Participants can also contact the chambers directly to pick up the game boards.

Mineola Chamber of Commerce—www.mineolachamber.com – 516-319-4465

New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce—www.nhpchamber.org – 1-888-400-0311

Westbury Carle Place Chamber of Commerce—www.wcpchamber.org – 516-495-0927

Chamber of Commerce of the Willistons—www.chamberofthewillistons.com – 516-739-1943

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead