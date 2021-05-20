Cellini Lodge Honors World War II Veteran

Cellini Lodge #2206, Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, New Hyde Park, participated in a large car procession honoring World War II Army veteran Gary Inzerillo as he celebrated his 100th birthday. Cellini Lodge President Mary Modica is seated in car surrounded by fellow members. Inzerillo, whose parents were Sicilian immigrants, was awarded a Bronze Star for bravery during the war serving in the South Pacific. He also served as an officer in the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn until his retirement in 1973, even

tually moving to his present home in New Hyde Park. Honor Flight Long Island assisted in the organization of the car procession tribute that passed by the home of Inzerillo and his wife of 69 years, Anne Marie, culminating in a short celebratory service. The NYPD, FDNY, American Legion, local veterans organizations as well as many other community and charitable organizations and elected officials participated in the event honoring Inzerillo’s service to his country.

—Submitted by Cellini Lodge #2206