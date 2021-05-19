Town Officials Honors Local Business Bobb Howard’s General Store

Town of North Hempstead Councilmember Peter Zuckerman and Town Clerk Wayne Wink visited Bobb Howard’s General Store in New Hyde Park on May 3 to present the owners Eileen Caplin Wysel and Ronnie Wysel with citations of recognition. The Wysels provided generous donations to the Sid Jacobson JCC in Greenvale to help those experiencing food insecurity. Bobb Howard’s has been a landmark in the community for more than 75 years. The old-time candy and toy store has been a favorite among local residents for many years.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead