Orchestra Students Perfect Their Skills In Masterclass

On April 30, six violinists from the Herricks High School orchestra program performed in a virtual masterclass with professional violinist Kristin Lee. The event was held in a hybrid format that replicated that of a traditional master class, where a student performs a solo for the master teacher who then works on technical and musical aspects of the piece with the student in front of an audience.

Lee is an artist on roster at the Chamber Music Society (CMS) of Lincoln Center, performing at Lincoln Center in New York and on tour with CMS throughout each season, as well as a principal artist of Camerata Pacifica in Santa Barbara, sitting as the Bernard Gondos Chair. She is a recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, as well as a top prizewinner of the Walter W. Naumburg Competition and the Astral Artists’ National Auditions.

In the hybrid setting, Lee worked with the students on excerpts from their own solo repertoire while their classmates, also both at home and in school, watched on screen. It was a great success! Student performers Jocelyn Chiu, Genesis Kang, Catalin Wong, and Tina Zhao made the music program proud with their artistry and enthusiasm for learning.

—Submitted by Herricks Public Schools