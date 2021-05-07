New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Recognized As A Common Sense District

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District has been approved as a Common Sense District by Common Sense, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids and families thrive in a world of media and technology.

This recognition acknowledges the district’s efforts in teaching digital citizenship to young people, engaging the community in this discussion and supporting educators using technology for learning.

Under the direction of district library media specialist Sharon Layburn, students at all four school buildings utilized Common Sense Education’s digital citizenship resources that included lessons on internet safety, protecting online reputations and personal privacy, media balance, managing online relationships and media literacy. Due to her work with the students, Layburn was recognized as a Common Sense Educator.

“Now, more than ever, it is so important for our students to be aware of, and smart about, digital balance, online privacy, cyberbullying and other digital citizenship concerns,” Layburn said. “The Common Sense program is a valuable tool in helping us educate our community about these vital topics, and we are very proud to be recognized for helping our students navigate the online world!”

Each of the four schools in the district have been individually recognized as Common Sense Schools as well.

—Submitted by New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District