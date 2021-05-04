House Fire In Floral Park

A serious house fire occurred in Floral Park last week on Mayfair Avenue in the village’s West End. Fire departments from Elmont, Stewart Manor, Garden City and New Hyde Park assisted the Floral Park Fire Department to put out the blaze. Fire could be seen billowing out of the roof and upstairs windows, which firefighters had to break out. Neighbors and village officials were on the scene observing the blaze, which took about two hours to completely put out. The Nassau County Arson Squad was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.