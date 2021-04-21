Floral Park Memorial Students Win Creative Writing Awards

Nine Floral Park Memorial High School students were recently recognized for their creative writing submissions in the New York State Federation of Women’s Clubs Cultural Arts Day.

The award winners include Elizabeth Driscoll, First Place Poetry; Jamie Lauria, First Place Short Story; Maddox Mega, Second Place Short Story; Sadat Miah, Third Place Short Story; Samannita Mukherjee, First Place Poetry; Sara Pachon, Honorable Mention Short Story; Sofia Pierno, First Place Short Story; Olivia Yee, Third Place Poetry; and Chloe Ziegler, Second Place Poetry.

The first place winners will advance to the state level, where they will be judged along with other first place winners from New York State. These awards are scheduled to be presented at the General Federation of Women’s Clubs New York annual convention this September in Albany.

—Submitted by the Sewanhaka Central High School District