Nichole Allen Appointed As Principal Of Sewanhaka High School

The Sewanhaka Central High School District appointed Nichole Allen as the principal of Sewanhaka High School at the board of education meeting on March 23.

Allen, who has served as the interim principal of the high school since July 2020, has shown exceptional leadership skills during these challenging times. She is no stranger to the Sewanhaka community as she was assistant principal since 2007. In that role, she made a positive impact in improving student achievement and was instrumental in improving relations between the school and community.

Prior to joining Sewanhaka, Allen served as an assistant principal in the Uniondale Union Free School District and as the chairperson of the social studies department in the Westbury Union Free School District.

Allen received her Administrative Certification from Long Island University and her Master of Arts in Secondary Education from Hofstra University.

—Submitted by the Sewanhaka Central High School District