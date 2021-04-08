Park Place Holds Ribbon Cutting

On Friday, March 26, the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for one of the newest members in the New Hyde Park business community, Park Place, located at 1218 Jericho Tpke. in the Village of New Hyde Park. Owners Matt Tesoriero, Patrick O’Halloran, and Sergio DeCiantis have turned this location, which has been various establishments over many decades, into a modern fine-dining establishment, with a totally renovated interior.

After a devastating fire in September of last year, the fire forced the restaurant to close its doors at its original location in Floral Park. After extensive renovations, the new location provides another outstanding culinary option for local residents.

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello, one of the dignitaries present at the ribbon cutting, congratulated the owners on establishing the new Park Place.

“It is great to see Pat and Matt reopen Park Place,” he said. “They have rebuilt the restaurant better than ever and the community is thrilled to have this terrific restaurant in this location that has been a gathering spot for generations.”

Chamber President Cheryl Fajardo was in attendance with 14 chamber board members. Special attendees included County Executive Laura Curran, County Clerk Maureen O’Connell, North Hempstead Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Village Deputy Mayor Donna Squicciarino and trustee Rich Pallisco.

Park Place is set up for both indoor as well as outdoor dining on their spacious patio.

—Submitted by the Greater NHP Chamber of Commerce