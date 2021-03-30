NHP Memorial’s Newspaper Earns Recognition

New Hyde Park Memorial High School’s newspaper, The Chariot, was recently named Most Outstanding Newspaper during the Adelphi University Virtual Press Day.

The newspaper staff, along with adviser Mary Kay Mannle, utilized the school’s band room to participate in the virtual program together. The itinerary included keynote speaker Meg Norris from the Garden City News, as well as a panel discussion and Q&A. Students were then able to participate in breakout session workshops, which included topics like “How to Generate Article Ideas When It Seems Like Nothing Is Happening” and “Photojournalism During a Pandemic.”

Following the workshops, the Quill Awards were presented. Along with earning the first place award for Most Outstanding Newspaper, The Chariot earned a first place award for the Best Visual (Photography or Artwork) with 10th grader Sabeena Ramdarie’s piece “United Not Divided.” Second place awards included Best Feature Article for 12th grader Nasheed Choudhury’s article “Student Spotlight: Instagram Inspirations” and Best Layout by editors-in-chief Saanvi Mirchandani and Olivia Wong.

—Submitted by the Sewanhaka Central High School District