Herricks Vaccination Efforts Help Keep Schools, Community Safe

The Herricks Public Schools partnered with Americare Pharmaceutical Services to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 120 staff members on March 12. Medical professionals administered the vaccines at the Herricks Community Center, where faculty and other staff members scheduled appointments during their lunch breaks and prep periods.

“We want to do all we can to keep our faculty and staff healthy and safe, and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with Americare to provide the vaccine here in Herricks,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fino Celano said.

Additionally, the district coordinated two separate vaccination events at Walgreens Pharmacy in New Hyde Park for approximately 40 members of local senior citizens’ groups. The Herricks Public Schools is dedicated to community outreach and planned this initiative as a way to help safeguard residents’ wellbeing.

