Unity Party Wins Big In Village Election

The results are in from the Village of New Hyde Park’s election and the newly formed Unity Party came up on top. Incumbent trustee Richard Pallisco received 334 votes and ultimately lost his seat when Arthur Savarese and Madhvi Nijiar received 585 and 482 votes respectively. Bassam “Sam” Khoury, who also ran for a seat under the Common Sense Party, received 92 votes.

“The Unity Party is thankful for all the support shown to our candidates on Election Day,” the Unity Party said in a statement when Anton Media Group reached out for comment. “We intend to get to work and spend the next four years fulfilling your faith in us. Please join us in this journey. Together, we will succeed.”

Savarese brings more than 30-plus years of leadership and sales experience cultivating long-term business partnerships and securing top performing accounts. Savarese and his wife have been residents of New Hyde Park for 33 years. His children have attended Stewart Manor School; St. Anne’s and are graduates of New Hyde Park Memorial High School. During his time in New Hyde Park, he has served on the board for the New Hyde Park Little League and coached for several years. He started the travel baseball team the New Hyde Park Bluedevils.

Nijjar’s passion in the field of mental health and human services has led her to pursue a career teaching those who want a future in that profession. Her ability to speak three languages has allowed her to assist many more individuals with diverse backgrounds. Nijjar and her husband moved to the village 20 years ago to make a home and live in a community that has good schools and where neighbors become friends and more like a second family. Nijjar is a founding member of the Unity Party.

Christopher Devane, who ran unopposed for the village’s mayoral seat, received 702 votes. For village justice, Timothy FX Jones, who also ran unopposed, received 684 votes.

Devane is a lifelong member of the New Hyde Park community and is a former prosecutor in the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office. Upon leaving the DA’s office, he has continued to practice law in his own firm. From 2003-21, he proudly served as NHP village justice. In addition, from 2008-21, Devane was appointed an Associate Justice by the Village of Roslyn. The Nassau County Executive appointed him to serve on the Nassau County Board of Ethics from 2018-19. He is a member of the New York State and Nassau County Bar Associations as well as the New York State and Nassau County Magistrate’s Associations. In the community, he has been a member of the New Hyde Park Fire Department for 35 years. He has served as a fire commissioner and is a former captain of the Estates Engine Company.

On his Facebook page, Pallisco thanked those who supported, encouraged and mentored him during his time on the village board.

“To my family, my friends, my neighbors, and my colleagues, I give you my thanks, love and gratitude,” he wrote. “This is a journey not finished. Always more to do. I will find another path to travel, which may lead me to the same place. Only time will tell. Thank you to all of my wonderful friends and supporters.”