New Hyde Park Memorial High School’s 2020 Yearbook Wins Gold

New Hyde Park Memorial High School’s 2020 yearbook publication, Lance, was awarded a gold medal from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association. This marks the sixth consecutive year the publication has won gold awards from the national journalistic competition sponsored by Columbia University. This prestigious accolade ranks Lance as one of the best yearbooks in the country.

“When I heard the news, I felt a great sense of pride in the yearbook staff,” senior Sarah Razzaq said, who is the current copy editor of the 2021 yearbook. “I’m glad that I was part of a staff that focused heavily on covering the most unique aspects of our student body because I learned what journalism is really about.”

Senior Joyce Chen, who is the current design editor, added, “Our staff last year worked so hard to bring out our best foot forward and it’s extremely rewarding to know that it was all worth it. I am so grateful to have been able to work with such a creative and welcoming staff last year, and I hope to carry on this amazing tradition.”

—Submitted by the Sewanhaka Central High School District