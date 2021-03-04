Author Virtually Visits Sewanhaka High School Students

Sewanhaka High School seventh and eighth graders virtually met with author Nicole Melleby recently. Melleby has written the young adult novels Hurricane Season and In the Role of Brie Hutchens.

Melleby shared how she pursued her career from a young age and her inspiration for her novels. She also discussed the steps it took to publish her novels and showed the students various drafts. Almost 300 students over the course of the day were able to virtually join in and meet Melleby.

—Submitted by the Sewanhaka Central High School District