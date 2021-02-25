Town Officials Attend Greater NHP Chamber Of Commerce’s President’s Gala

North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth along with Councilmember Angelo Ferrara and Town Clerk Wayne Wink recently attended the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce’s annual President’s Gala. The virtual ceremony was held to welcome the incoming President Cheryl Fajardo and swear in the new board members.

“The town would like to congratulate newly installed President Cheryl Fajardo and the entire executive board on their new positions,” Supervisor Bosworth said. “We sincerely appreciate all of the work they do to improve our community for residents and business owners, alike.”

Bosworth assisted with the swearing in ceremony and administered the oath of office to executive board members: Donna Pagano, 1st Vice President; Saveeta Barnes, 2nd Vice President; Larry Armstrong, 3rd Vice President and Richard Guilfoyle, Treasurer. New York State Senator Anna Kaplan, New York State Assemblyman Ed Ra, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Nassau County Legislator Richard Nicolello were also in attendance.