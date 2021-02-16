Car Accident In New Hyde Park Leads To Arrest

Third Squad detectives report the arrest of two Brooklyn men for an incident that occurred on Feb. 6 at 2:40 a.m. in New Hyde Park.

Officers responded to a single car auto accident involving a vehicle that slid off the road and struck a tree at Jericho Turnpike and Covert Avenue. Both occupants, 24-year-old driver Joshua Shawn Lozada and 39-year-old Melvin Cardines Jr. remained at the scene, both uninjured. A tow truck responded and towed the vehicle from the scene. After towing the vehicle to a tow yard, the tow truck driver observed a handgun on the rear passenger floor of the car and called police. Officers recovered the loaded gun and responded back to the original accident scene where Lozada and Cardines remained awaiting a taxi. After attempting to place them under arrest, Lozada resisted arrest before being placed into custody. Cardines was arrested without further incident. After being placed into custody, Lozada was found to be in possession of an additional loaded handgun as well as a quantity of marijuana.

During his processing, Lozada became irate and attempted to strike a detective with his fist. Upon attempting to gain control of Lozada, he intentionally whipped his head backwards striking an officer in the head causing him to suffer a nose bleed and a contusion.

Lozada is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, unlawful possession of marijuana, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. Cardines is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both were arraigned on Feb. 6.