Police: Fatal Car Accident and House Fire in NHP

Fatal Accident In New Hyde Park

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal vehicular accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Jan. 28 at 5:55 p.m. in New Hyde Park.

According to detectives, while attempting to cross Hillside Avenue south to north in the vicinity of Cellar Avenue, a 71-year-old male was struck by a 2018 Hyundai Tucson traveling eastbound. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries to his body and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m. by a hospital physician.

The 60-year-old male driver remained at the scene. The vehicle went through a brake and safety check. The investigation is ongoing.

House Fire In New Hyde Park

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a house fire that occurred in New Hyde Park on Jan. 31 at 11:55 a.m.

According to detectives, Third Precinct Police responded to a Flower Lane residence for a house fire. Upon police arrival, officer Raymond Pescatore observed heavy smoke emanating from all windows of the home. Officer Pescatore then entered the home and was able to safely evacuate one male and two female residents. There were no injuries reported. The New Hyde Park Fire department responded to extinguish the fire in the attic of the home. The Manhasset/Lakeville, Floral Park, South Floral Park, Mineola, Garden City, Franklin Square and Elmont Fire Department assisted with extinguishing the fire. The Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad responded along with the Nassau County Fire Marshall. The investigation is ongoing.

–Reports submitted by NCPD