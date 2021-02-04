New Hyde Park Memorial’s Student Newspaper Earns Gold Medal

New Hyde Park Memorial High School’s student newspaper, The Chariot, has earned Gold medal recognition from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association, earning 966 points out of a possible 1,000.

Issues published during the 2019-20 school year were submitted for critique in June. A panel of experts evaluated the set, focusing on three categories: Essentials, Verbal and Visual. Valuable feedback is then provided for the current staff. For the 2019-20 school year, The Chariot was awarded All-Columbian Honors for outstanding achievement in the Essentials and Visual categories.

English teacher Mary Kay Mannle advises The Chariot.

