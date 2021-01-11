NHP Man Arrested For Forcible Touching At Garden City Establishment

Garden City detectives report the arrest of New Hyde Park man for forcible touching that occurred on Jan. 6 at 5:10 p.m. in Garden City.

According to detectives on Jan. 2, the female victim, 48, went to a scheduled message appointment at Ospa located at 927 Franklin Ave. The victim entered a room to obtain a neck and shoulder message. While lying in the room, the male giving the message inappropriately touched her. The victim left the business and later notified the police.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Sut-ho Leung, 59, was arrested. It was determined Leung does not have a license to give messages.

Leung is charged with forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse, unauthorized practice of profession and third-degree assault. He was arraigned on Jan. 7 in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone who feels they may have been a victim to a similar incident to contact Garden City Police at 516-465-4150.

