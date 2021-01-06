New Assistant Principal Appointed In New Hyde Park-Garden City Park

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District recently announced that Denise Connolly has been officially appointed as districtwide assistant principal. She has served as interim assistant principal since August and has been the supervisor in charge of remote learning for this school year.

Connolly is no stranger to the NHP-GCP community, as she started her career with the district in 2005 as an English New Language (ENL) and special education teacher. She most recently served as the district’s ENL liaison for grades K-6. Among her various responsibilities in that position, Connolly provided staff development on ENL mandates and NYSITELL and NYSESLAT exams, and attended all ENL coordinator meetings for Nassau and Suffolk counties through the Long Island Regional Bilingual Education Resource Network. Additionally, she wrote and received a grant to be used for ENL resources and oversaw the registration of all new students and ENL placements. She is also bilingual in English and Spanish.

Connolly earned her Bachelor of Arts in elementary education/special education from St. Joseph’s College, her Master of Science in education with a focus on teaching English to speakers of other languages in K-12 from Queens College, her Master of Science in Education in elementary reading and literacy K-6 from Walden University and her advanced certificate in educational leadership from LIU Post.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to continue to work in the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park school district in this new role,” Connolly said. “I am honored to continue to be working with the wonderful families and staff in our schools as assistant principal.”

“I am so thrilled that Ms. Connolly is now an administrator with our district,” Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Morrison added. “I am confident that she will be an incredible asset to our staff, students and school community.”

