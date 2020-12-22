Valedictorian And Salutatorian Chosen At New Hyde Park Memorial

New Hyde Park Memorial High School announced that Olivia Wong and Adithya Krishnan are the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the class of 2021.

Wong is regarded as a stellar student, a talented musician and artist, and a compassionate person. Her interests and strengths are varied, as she loves science, reading, writing, music and art. She is the principal violinist in the school’s orchestra and string ensemble, as well as in the Sewanhaka Central High School District orchestra. Additionally, Wong participates in the All-County Orchestra and the NYSSMA All-State Symphonic Orchestra. Her artistic ability is also noteworthy, as her work has been selected for display in LIU Post’s student art gallery. She demonstrates keen responsibility as the editor-in-chief of the school’s newspaper, The Chariot. Her kind nature was made apparent during the quarantine, as she and a friend started a virtual tutoring program for students needing assistance. Through their efforts, they raised more than $1,000 and donated the funds to Island Harvest.

Krishnan is known as an intelligent and academically driven student. His impressive scores on the Preliminary SAT earned him the recognition of being a National Merit Commended Student. Krishnan is an active member of numerous extracurricular activities, including Science Olympiads, Mathletes and New Hyde Heroes Club. He also serves as the secretary of Spanish Club. He plays piano, trombone and tuba for the Jazz Band, as well as the sousaphone in the marching band. Krishnan is well-versed in ancient South Indian Tamil percussion music and performs with the New York Parai Musical Group, which he and others founded. He has also dedicated countless hours to volunteer at the Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation. There, he has volunteered in both the physical therapy and occupational therapy departments.

—Submitted by Sewanhaka Central High School District