Chamber Conducts First Annual Holiday Food Drive

The Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, through its Benevolence Committee, and sponsored by chamber member PrePaid Ventures LTD, is conducting its first annual Holiday Food Drive.

In a year like no other in memory, the chamber sought to help those experiencing unemployment, underemployment, or business closings. No one should have to choose between the necessities of life and not having enough to eat.

The chamber made its first donation on Tuesday, Nov. 24 to the food pantry at Notre Dame RC Church. A second donation will be made on Dec. 20 to the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Non-perishable foods may be donated at any one of nine collection points: Lake Success Wines and Liquors, Flushing Savings Bank, Valley National Bank, Gourmet Bake Shop, Push Fitness, Andy’s Prime Meats, Sansone Market, Ace Hardware in Garden City Park only, and People’s United Bank in Garden City.

You can visit the chamber at www.nhpchamber.com.