Lakeville Estates Civic Association To Host Holiday Parade

The Lakeville Estates Civic Association is having its first Holiday Car Parade on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3:30 p.m. The parade will proceed through the streets of New Hyde Park, Garden City Park and Herricks. Some of the elected officials joining in the parade will be Senator Anna Kaplan, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, New York State Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti, Legislators Richard Nicolello and Ellen Birnbaum, Town of North Hempstead Clerk Wayne Wink and Councilmember Peter Zuckerman. The parade will have fire engines from the following fire departments: Manhasset Lakeville Fire, New Hyde, Garden City and Williston Park. Please join the parade or cheer them along the parade route.

Additionally, the parade will have antique vehicles, the “Ghostbuster” mobile, holiday inflatables, cars with innovative holiday decorations and Santa Claus.

Cars will start lining up at 3 p.m. on Patton Boulevard facing west and Lakeville Road. All participants must stay by or in their vehicles and must wear a mask.

For the parade route, visit www.facebook.com/LakevilleEstatesNorthLakevilleCivicAssn.

—Submitted by Lakeville Estates Civic Association