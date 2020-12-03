New Hyde Park Board Of Trustees Expresses Frustration With 3TC/MTA

BY CODY SULLIVAN

The New Hyde Park Board of Trustees recently held a virtual public board meeting to discuss the recent drilling at the New Hyde Park substation and the subsequent vibrations that created a disturbance for many residents.

According to New Hyde Park Mayor Lawrence Montreuil, residents were notified of the drilling just one day in advance. The board was not notified prior to the drilling.

The G14 electrical substation, located at Third Avenue and South 9th Street, is being replaced as part of the LIRR Expansion Project.

“It certainly goes counter to everything we’ve been trying to do to cooperate with the MTA and 3TC, but even their outreach team was unaware and couldn’t notify us,” Montreuil said. “That doesn’t excuse them in any way and we’re going to still hold them accountable.”

At the meeting, trustee Rainer Burger urged any residents who experienced vibrations to request vibration analysis reports.

“The village is trying to acquire those reports, however we’ve been told that the residents have to request those reports,” Burger said. “We’re going to be working with our legal department and counsel to see how we can acquire them. We definitely want to get those out.”

Burger also expressed frustration with a crane and tractor trailer that he said were in the road near the sight.

“This was about 6:30 at night, and we were told that there was no night work that was supposed to occur,” he said. “Besides the vibration, my biggest concern was ‘Why is there night work going on?’”

Burger said the New Hyde Park Fire Department was not informed despite there being a road closure at the site.

The meeting also addressed the closure of the South 12th Street grade crossing. The civilian underpass that is currently under construction is scheduled to be opened between late summer and early fall of 2021. The board is pushing to get a more specific schedule from 3TC.

The scheduled night work at South 12th Street has been canceled and will now be done during the day with a tentative start day of Nov. 30.

“Again, if you see stuff, work starting, vibrations, please notify us immediately,” Burger said. “We’ll try to notify all residents as soon as we know the schedule.”

At the meeting, the board also addressed this year’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

“Because of the pandemic we will have to forgo the usual tradition of entertaining the children in Marcus Christ Hall,” Montreuil said. “Our tree lighting will really be restricted to outdoors on the front lawn as it always is, and that’s why we’re having it much later, closer to dusk.”

The next board meeting will be held on Thursday Dec. 3, at 8 p.m.