Troop 298 Scouting Spirit Soars Despite COVID Challenges

COVID-19 has definitely put a kink in our lives and presents us with a number of challenges. That, though, has not stopped local New Hyde Park Troop 298.

Scouts live by the motto “Be prepared.” While camping or attending a high adventure, scouts are always presented with challenges and are taught to analyze a situation, adapt and possibly change course if necessary, to meet the end objective. With COVID-19, this is exactly what Troop 298 has done. In the midst of COVID between mid-March through May, when our country was in lockdown, Troop 298 pushed forward with Zoom meetings, merit badges, backyard home Zoom camping nights and supported the community with making PPE masks. As New York State entered into Phase 3, the troop stepped out into the communityto support our brave men and women in uniform.

Adapting to our new COVID protocols, the troop recently joined the village and Nassau County in the Blue-Ribbon Campaign to show their support for our brave men and women in our police department that serve and protect us 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The troop social distanced themselves, wore face masks and tied more than 60 blue ribbons up and down Jericho Turnpike in the Village of New

Hyde Park.

Recently, the troop continued their support for the community. Life Scout Ian Garvin, for his Eagle Project, refurbished the village community lot on Jericho Turnpike. For his project, Garvin and the troop removed debris, trimmed up vegetation, removed dead vegetation, and re-striped the parking lot. They also planted a tree in memory of Eagle Scout Zachery Zabatta, who was tragically killed in a car accident last October. The troop completed the parking lot in two days, following and adapting to ever changing COVID protocols. They also accomplished this in the midst of a heat wave. Trustee Richard Pallisco, who was the village primary point of contact, noted that he couldn’t be happier with the outcome of the project.

Trustee Rainer Burger, who is also an assistant Scoutmaster stated, “The troop is fantastic. Despite all the challenges that we all face, they are right there, out front, riding the wave and eager to support and help the community. With everything happening in the world and in our area today, we see our core values of serving and supporting our community, government and those who protect us remains strong.”

-Submitted by The Village of New Hyde Park