Board Talks About Latest Village Happenings

The Village of Floral Park Board of Trustees covered a bunch of topics at its most recent board meeting. One of the topics was Tropical Storm Isaias, which caused a lot of damage in the village and on the island.

“I would like to thank Superintendent of the Department of Public Works (DPW) Kevin Ginnane and the entire DPW staff for their tremendous and tireless efforts responding to Tropical Storm Isaias that occurred on August 4,” Deputy Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald said. “The tree, storm and DPW crews worked in extremely dangerous conditions throughout the storm and after. [More than] 80 trees were affected, power lines were heavily damaged and many sidewalks and roadways were affected. By the week’s end, the majority of trees were removed, roadways were cleared and power was restored. Thank you to all of the employees and contractors for their dedication throughout this storm.”

Trustee Lynn Pombonyo thanked the village’s pool director Tom Dillon for his contributions to a most enjoyable summer at the village’s Recreation Center.

“Children and adults have enjoyed the outdoors at the park, engaging in our summer programs including exercise and fitness, sports, dance, and arts and crafts. Our all day camp was completely full (at 50 percent occupancy levels) with 100 children taking advantage of the full array of our recreation and pool offerings. At the pool, hundreds of our members, guests and resident non-members have enjoyed swimming and poolside activities on many hot, sunny days and evenings. Ever popular has been our Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning water aerobics, which has frequently included more than 60 fun-loving, physically fit participants.”

The third track project is still happening in the village, which trustee Archie Cheng talked about.

“Work is continuing at the MTA substation at Plainfield Avenue,” Cheng said. “Retaining and sound wall work will commence on the north side of the right-of-way sometime during the first two weeks of September. Elevator work continues and testing is expected to occur in late November or December. With any luck, the three elevators will be operational before the first snow fall. Inasmuch as the retaining wall will severely limit access to the right-of-way, the fire department is also beginning to study access points and means of ingress and egress to and from the railroad tracks in the event of an emergency. The department will be discussing these issues with LIRR fire marshals and neighboring departments.”

Mayor Dominick Longobardi said that despite COVID-19, it has been a hectic summer for the village with its activities.

“The village is beyond blessed to have such a great staff and residents that work together,” he said. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the village never shut down, always remaining open to provide essential services to the residents and to the public.”